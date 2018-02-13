Neighbour raises alarm when fire starts in Wigan kitchen

Residents in three houses had a lucky escape when a fire broke out in the early hours.

The blaze started in an oven in a house on Wigan Road, Ashton, either due to a fault or because it had been left turned on.

It was burning for around two hours before a neighbour noticed her home was smoke-logged and raised the alarm at 3.30am on Tuesday.

Residents managed to get out of the house and two neighbouring properties unharmed.

Firefighters from Wigan put out the fire and cleared smoke from the three houses.

Crew manager Luke McDiarmid said: "They were very lucky because the properties did not have smoke detectors.

"The woman next-door had a smoke alarm but it wasn't put up, it was next to her bed and it sounded."