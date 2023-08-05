Heat from the blazing appliance in the kitchen was so intense that the flames burned through the ceiling and melted the bath in the bathroom above.

Only the family dog – a French bulldog – was in the property at the time, but thankfully a quick-thinking neighbour smashed the rear dining room window to rescue it.

A general scene of Foster Avenue where the fire broke out

Two fire crews from Wigan and one from Hindley were called to the semi-detached home in Foster Avenue, Ince, at 12.55pm on Saturday August 5 after reports that it was alight.

The owner – a woman in her late 30s – had just nipped out with her two primary school-aged children when the boiler burst into flames.

She had known there had been a fault with it and was waiting for someone to come to repair it when disaster struck.

Hindley watch manager Kieran Reid said: “The moral of this story is that when you go to bed or leave a house unattended, you should always shut the internal doors.

"As it was in this house, all the doors were open and smoke was everywhere and it caused a lot of damage to the point that no-one can live in it at the moment.”

Six firefighters using breathing apparatus tackled the incident using three hose reels, then deployed a positive pressure fan to ventilate the smoke-logged house.

They were at the scene for a little over two hours.

Mr Reid said that it was pure coincidence that the woman was out at the time.