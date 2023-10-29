Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Henshaws, which supports people with sight loss and other disabilities in Wigan and other areas of Greater Manchester, says the All The Light We Cannot See series, due to premiere on Netflix on November 2, could help break down stigma towards people with a visual impairment and help highlight the many positive contributions those with a visual impairment make in society.

All The Light We Cannot See is a series adaptation based on the book from author Anthony Doerr and explores a blind girl and her father who are in Paris with a sought-after diamond they want to keep from the Nazis. Because of the risks, they are forced to flee the French capital with the item.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series stars Aria Mia Loberti in the main role as Marie-Laure. Loberti is an actress who had not acted professionally prior to the series. The audition she attended for the role was the first audition she had done for acting.

Loberti has a visual impairment, named achromatopsia, which is a genetic condition. She is completely blind in some environments and in others, has minimal residual vision, according to an interview with the Guardian, published when she was offered the role in 2021.

Achromatopsia is a rare, genetic eye condition; it causes colour blindness, severe light sensitivity, eye movements which are uncontrollable and the partial loss of vision. The back of the eye is affected by cells in the retina which control light sensitivity.

Henshaws hopes the wartime series will help to build awareness of those who have a visual impairment and break down the stigma for those who have a visual impairment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Tongue, Director of Fundraising at Henshaws, says: “We cannot wait to watch the series when it premieres on Netflix. It’s really going to help raise awareness of those who have a visual impairment and their many positive qualities and attributes.

“It’s clear Aria has worked exceptionally hard on the series and to audition without prior experience landing the main role is a great achievement.