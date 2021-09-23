No injuries reported after car crash
A motorist escaped without injury after a car careered out of control and crashed into an electricity pole.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 11:30 am
Police attended the scene on Kenyon Lane in Haydock, near to the East Lancashire Road, after receiving reports that a red Renault Clio had collided with the mast at 7.25am on Thursday.
A Merseyside Constabulary spokesperson said that no other vehicles were involved and that, thankfully, the occupant of the vehicle had emerged unscathed.