No injuries reported after car crash

A motorist escaped without injury after a car careered out of control and crashed into an electricity pole.

By Sian Jones
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 11:30 am

Police attended the scene on Kenyon Lane in Haydock, near to the East Lancashire Road, after receiving reports that a red Renault Clio had collided with the mast at 7.25am on Thursday.

A Merseyside Constabulary spokesperson said that no other vehicles were involved and that, thankfully, the occupant of the vehicle had emerged unscathed.

Officers attended the scene after reports of a road traffic collision