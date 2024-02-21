'No wider threat' after pensioner seriously injured in explosion at Wigan house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to a property on Park Road, in Longshaw, Billinge, shortly after 2.35pm on Wednesday following reports of an explosion.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and the air ambulance all attended to help someone who was injured in the house.

It has now been confirmed that a man in his 80s was taken to hospital for treatment to serious leg injuries sustained during the incident.

Police previously said the man was injured “upon opening a domestic item”, but have now confirmed the explosion in the house was caused “by the ignition of a flammable substance”.

A cordon was set up around the house and Park Road was closed as the emergency services worked.

However, no-one needed to be evacuated from nearby properties due to the explosion.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “This afternoon, at around 3pm, officers were called to reports of an explosion inside a property on Park Road in Billinge.

"Emergency services attended the scene and a man in his 80s has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

“Enquiries suggest that the explosion was caused by the ignition of a flammable substance and there is no wider threat to the community.