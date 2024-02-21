News you can trust since 1853
'No wider threat' after pensioner seriously injured in explosion at Wigan house

Police say there is “no wider threat to the community” after a pensioner was seriously hurt in an explosion inside a house in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Feb 2024, 22:02 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 22:06 GMT
Emergency services were called to a property on Park Road, in Longshaw, Billinge, shortly after 2.35pm on Wednesday following reports of an explosion.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and the air ambulance all attended to help someone who was injured in the house.

Park Road in BillingePark Road in Billinge
Park Road in Billinge
It has now been confirmed that a man in his 80s was taken to hospital for treatment to serious leg injuries sustained during the incident.

Police previously said the man was injured “upon opening a domestic item”, but have now confirmed the explosion in the house was caused “by the ignition of a flammable substance”.

A cordon was set up around the house and Park Road was closed as the emergency services worked.

However, no-one needed to be evacuated from nearby properties due to the explosion.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “This afternoon, at around 3pm, officers were called to reports of an explosion inside a property on Park Road in Billinge.

"Emergency services attended the scene and a man in his 80s has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

“Enquiries suggest that the explosion was caused by the ignition of a flammable substance and there is no wider threat to the community.

“The scene has now been made safe by emergency services and no neighbouring properties were evacuated during the incident.”

