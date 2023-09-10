News you can trust since 1853
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

North West charity My Life holds open day to celebrate its groundbreaking person-centred support

On Thursday September 14 at Thompson House Equestrian Centre in Standish, North West charity My Life will hold its first open day and personalised care and support show.
By Ben EastContributor
Published 10th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read
It's a chance for the charity working with and for people who need support to live a good life to show people - and celebrate - all the amazing things that happen at My Life every day.

The show will be held in partnership with Wigan Council.

Conceived as a celebration of nine years of helping people who need support to live their best life, My Life's free Open Day from 11am to 7pm on Thursday September 14 is a show for everyone involved with personalised care and support.

There will be demonstrations of all the meaningful activities that happen every day at My Life, including artisan crafts, dance and drama, cookery, horticulture, catering and hospitality, sports, work experience in and off site, wood work, animal care, yoga, horse care, riding and more.

It's also a chance for those who might like to work with and for My Life to find out more about a groundbreaking charity which has grown in nine years to employ over 235 people in the area, as well as providing opportunities for over 100 active volunteers.

"From around our kitchen table, with £200 and a big mission to work in a person-centred way with people of all ages who may need support to achieve a good life, we haven't done too badly!" said My Life CEO Caroline Tomlinson.

"This open day is a celebration of all the skills and gifts we help to nurture every day, as well as a chance for people to find out how personalised care and support providers can help you.

"And if you'd like a rewarding job in care, you can talk to us too."

