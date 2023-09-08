Watch more videos on Shots!

This talented set of young people have been working hard for months to bring audiences a fascinating look into some familiar tales, although some have surprising twists.

The show is called The Play’s The Thing and it proves a chance to re-visit excerpts from some of the most popular plays in WLT’s repertoire over several decades.

This year the young members have been seen performing outdoors in the recent Streets Apart Festival and have presented a session at the Museum of Wigan Life. They also have plans to preview a little of this show in The Grand Arcade on September 16.

Wigan Little Youth Theatre members

WLT chairperson Anne Woolley said: “They’re a busy group of young people, many recently gaining great results on GCSE and A-level exams. Some also support other WLT productions, volunteering backstage and front of house.

“Their energy level guarantees their performances are second to none, guaranteeing and energetic, moving, funny and polished show.

"These young people are following in the footsteps of some fantastic casts and we know this showcase of young talent will be well received.

“A group of dedicated and knowledgeable volunteer leaders take them through their paces regularly and generously share their professionalism and expertise.”

And the leaders said: “We are very proud of all these young people, they never cease to amaze with their energy levels and enthusiasm. The show will be the highlight of the Youth Theatre year, and we are proud that many have, and will go on, to appear in many more WLT productions.

“We hope to see you at WLT to support the work of these great young actors, you’ll be glad you did when you see their names in lights one day.”

Performances take place on Friday September 22 at 7.30pm and at 2.15pm on both Saturday and Sunday September 23 and 24.

Book tickets at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or viar the 24-hour telephone booking service on 0333 666 3366.