Occupants of two cars escape relatively unscathed after Wigan junction smash
Four people were eventually able to walk away from a Wigan car crash – but only after firefighters intervened.
A Honda Jazz and Citroen Berlingo collided at the junction of Pemberton Road and Winstanley Road, Windy Arbour at 8.40pm on Tuesday September 20.
The male driver of the van and the elderly female passenger in the front of the car were able to get out unscathed.
But the elderly drive of the Citroen and a teenaged girl in the back had suffered injuries and were advised to stay put while they were assessed.
A crew from Wigan fire station used specialist gear to widen spaces inside the buckled vehicle to allow paramedics to examine the casualties.
Their injuries were judged not to be so serious that they couldn’t exit the car unaided, but they were taken to hospital for treatment after doing so.
Watch manager Gerry Davis said the road was blocked while the operation was completed and the wreckage cleared.