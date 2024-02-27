Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One person needed treatment at the scene after flames swept through the semi-detached property in Primrose Lane, Standish, at around 7.30am.

Fire crews were still at the property several hours later clearing up at the scene.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a fire at a bungalow on Primrose Lane, Standish.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire an Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At just after 7.30am today (Tuesday February 27) four fire engines from Wigan, Hindley, and Chorley fire stations attended a fire involving a semi-detached bungalow on Primrose Lane, Standish. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to tackle the fire.

“One person was treated by crews at the scene before being handed to the care of colleagues from North West Ambulance Service. GMFRS remain in attendance.”