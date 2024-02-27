Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pam Shaw, from Ince, launched her career as a singer on the North West’s club circuit in the 1960s and then became an actor, securing cameo roles in countless films and TV programmes.

She worked with a host of famous faces, from Englebert Humperdinck and Liberace to Peter Kay and Ant and Dec.

Wigan Today’s Facebook page has been inundated with tributes since we reported Pam’s death at the age of 81, with people sharing fond memories of their time with her.

Elaine Myers said: “Awe lovely lady we used to love listening to your stories when we bumped into you in the park always made us laugh we will miss our chats R.I.P Pam x”

Kimberley Barnes said: “Lovely woman always full of smiles when you seen her always with a fur baby she loved her dogs. She sure lived one heck of a life and had some brilliant story’s to tell. She will be sadly missed.x”

Kay Seddon said: “My special Calendar Girl, what fun we had. Rest easy Pammie X”

Harry Clarke said: “Pam was a lovely woman heart of gold look after late mother loved cats and dogs.”

Debbie Jones said: “A lovely lady, remember her so welcoming and looked after me. RIP Pam x”

Steven Wall said: “Very sorry to hear this. She really was a lovely lady with a big voice and a big heart.”

Judith Hodson said: “Aww she used to come in Millgate chippy every Saturday when I worked there as a Saturday girl early 70’s with her mother and sister, lovely lady xx”

Johnny Kay said: “So sad..such a talented Lady..R.I.P dear friend.”

Jamie Garrity said: “Aww what a shame, she was a lovely lady, rip Pam you will be missed by everyone xx”

Lanz Glo Gloria said: “RIP Pam lovely lady. Remember her always coming into Debenhams for her tights lol. Always had a chat with us staff. Xxxx”

Derek Wilkinson said: “Sad to hear the news about Pam really put Wigan on the map R I P”

Mikinda Varey Atherton said: “Rest in paradise the lovely Pam you certainly new how to light up a room especially when you entertained our residents and staff I’ll forever grateful to have known you.”

Angela Whalley said: “R.i.p Pam you are a legend, going miss our little chats. You brought so much joy to so many people and on tv. Going miss you fly high with the angels Pam nite and God bless. Still can't believe it xx”

Sandra Barrow said: “Aww god bless Pam may you rest in peace…..will miss making you bacon n onion small barm…..lovely lady heart of gold will be greatly missed.”

Glenn Daly said: “Rip lovely women use to come in McDonald’s for her coffee and she use tell us all famous people she’s met and all shows she’s been in x”

