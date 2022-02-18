One-star hygiene rating for Wigan town centre restaurant
A Wigan restaurant has received a shockingly low food hygiene mark.
La Romila’s on King Street was given just a one-star rating in the latest round of inspections.
While the cleanliness and overall condition of the building was of a good standard, management of food safety requires “major improvement.”
The hygienic handling of food also needs to get markedly better.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from December.
Out of 43 inspections that month, 19 received a score of five signifying a “very good” rating.
Nine venues earned a four, while 11 businesses received a three.
Al Capone’s in Hindley and Baz’s Marmaris in Wigan were given a two, with Sunrise (Omega Catering Ltd) also earning a lowly one-star rating. None scored a zero.
This means that at the end of 2021, out of Wigan’s 874 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 580 (66 per cent) have ratings of five.
Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Primrose Farm.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of December 2021:
FIVE:
Bolton Gun Club- clay section (cafe), Moss Lane, Tyldesley, M29 7LN
Chatter Platters Wigan, Private address
Dean Wood Manor, Spring Road, Orrell, WN5 0JH
Elliotts, 141 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FL
Globe Inn, 94 High Street, Standish, WN6 0HF
Greenlands Out of School Care ltd, Garrett Lane, Tyldesley, M29 7EY
Karen’s Kitchen, Private address
Katka’s Bakehouse, Private address
Leaf and Kettle, Private address
MFG Texaco Queen Service Station, East Lancashire Road, Tyldesley, M28 1BT
Miners Arms, 371 Manchester Road, Astley, M29 7DX
Orrell Convenience Store, 1-3 St James Road, Orrell, WN5 8SS
Parsons Walk Nursery, 33 Parsons Walk,Wigan, WN1 1RU
Primrose Farm, Queen Pit Road, Wigan, WN3 6QJ
St Cuthbert’s Early Years Centre, Thorburn Road, Wigan, WN5 9LW
Starbucks, Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley, M29 8RZ
The Deli Board Company, Private address
Top Fried Chicken, 120 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ
Vintage Pizza Co, Private address
FOUR:
Amans Worsley, 184 Chaddock Lane, Worsley, M28 1DN
Chris’ Off Licence, 73 Warrington Road, Abram, WN2 5QF
Norley Hall Care Home, Norley Hall Avenue, WIgan, WN5 9LP
One Stop Convenience Store, 45 Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, WN3 5BJ
Petra Pizza and Kebab House, 7 Broad O Th Lane, Shevington, WN6 8EA
Quest- Hindley CP Primary School, Thomas Street, Hindley Green, WN2 4SS
The Chanters, Tyldesley Old Road, Atherton, M46 9AF
Westleigh Lodge Care Home- HC-One, Nel Pan Lane, Leigh, WN7 5JT
White Swan, 828 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, WN5 8AU
THREE:
Aroma Cafe Bar, 128 Whelley, Wigan, WN1 3UB
Bedford Care Home, Battersby Street. Leigh, WN7
2AH
BM Wholesale Foods, Worthington Way, Wigan, WN3 6XE
Chapel Street News, 237 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AP
Gold Fish, 66 Bryn Street, Ashton, WN4 9AU
Langtree Hall Children’s Nursery, Langtree Lane, Standish, WN6 0QQ
Little People Day Nursery, Warrington Road, Newtown, WN3 6XB
Rema Tandoori Balti, 104 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ
Tasty House, 51 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 9EA
The Bistro, 34 Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AE
Wellfield Pizzeria, 73 Wellfield Road, Wigan WN6 8NQ
TWO:
Al Capone, Market Street, Hindley, WN2 3AN
Baz’s Marmaris, 41 Ashbourne Avenue, Wigan, WN2 1AF
ONE:
La Romila’s, 1 King Street West, Wigan, WN1 1LP
Sunrise (Omega Catering Ltd), 441 Gidlow Lane, Wigan, WN6 7PN
