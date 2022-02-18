One-star hygiene rating for Wigan town centre restaurant

La Romila’s on King Street was given just a one-star rating in the latest round of inspections.

While the cleanliness and overall condition of the building was of a good standard, management of food safety requires “major improvement.”

The hygienic handling of food also needs to get markedly better.

La Romila's

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from December.

Out of 43 inspections that month, 19 received a score of five signifying a “very good” rating.

Nine venues earned a four, while 11 businesses received a three.

Al Capone’s in Hindley and Baz’s Marmaris in Wigan were given a two, with Sunrise (Omega Catering Ltd) also earning a lowly one-star rating. None scored a zero.

Gold fish earned three stars

This means that at the end of 2021, out of Wigan’s 874 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 580 (66 per cent) have ratings of five.

Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Primrose Farm.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

Primrose Farm earned 5 stars

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of December 2021:

FIVE:

Bolton Gun Club- clay section (cafe), Moss Lane, Tyldesley, M29 7LN

Chatter Platters Wigan, Private address

Norley Hall Care Home was given 4 stars

Dean Wood Manor, Spring Road, Orrell, WN5 0JH

Elliotts, 141 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FL

Globe Inn, 94 High Street, Standish, WN6 0HF

Greenlands Out of School Care ltd, Garrett Lane, Tyldesley, M29 7EY

Karen’s Kitchen, Private address

Katka’s Bakehouse, Private address

Leaf and Kettle, Private address

MFG Texaco Queen Service Station, East Lancashire Road, Tyldesley, M28 1BT

Miners Arms, 371 Manchester Road, Astley, M29 7DX

Orrell Convenience Store, 1-3 St James Road, Orrell, WN5 8SS

Parsons Walk Nursery, 33 Parsons Walk,Wigan, WN1 1RU

Primrose Farm, Queen Pit Road, Wigan, WN3 6QJ

St Cuthbert’s Early Years Centre, Thorburn Road, Wigan, WN5 9LW

Starbucks, Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley, M29 8RZ

The Deli Board Company, Private address

Top Fried Chicken, 120 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ

Vintage Pizza Co, Private address

FOUR:

Amans Worsley, 184 Chaddock Lane, Worsley, M28 1DN

Chris’ Off Licence, 73 Warrington Road, Abram, WN2 5QF

Norley Hall Care Home, Norley Hall Avenue, WIgan, WN5 9LP

One Stop Convenience Store, 45 Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, WN3 5BJ

Petra Pizza and Kebab House, 7 Broad O Th Lane, Shevington, WN6 8EA

Quest- Hindley CP Primary School, Thomas Street, Hindley Green, WN2 4SS

The Chanters, Tyldesley Old Road, Atherton, M46 9AF

Westleigh Lodge Care Home- HC-One, Nel Pan Lane, Leigh, WN7 5JT

White Swan, 828 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, WN5 8AU

THREE:

Aroma Cafe Bar, 128 Whelley, Wigan, WN1 3UB

Bedford Care Home, Battersby Street. Leigh, WN7

2AH

BM Wholesale Foods, Worthington Way, Wigan, WN3 6XE

Chapel Street News, 237 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AP

Gold Fish, 66 Bryn Street, Ashton, WN4 9AU

Langtree Hall Children’s Nursery, Langtree Lane, Standish, WN6 0QQ

Little People Day Nursery, Warrington Road, Newtown, WN3 6XB

Rema Tandoori Balti, 104 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ

Tasty House, 51 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 9EA

The Bistro, 34 Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AE

Wellfield Pizzeria, 73 Wellfield Road, Wigan WN6 8NQ

TWO:

Al Capone, Market Street, Hindley, WN2 3AN

Baz’s Marmaris, 41 Ashbourne Avenue, Wigan, WN2 1AF

ONE:

La Romila’s, 1 King Street West, Wigan, WN1 1LP

Sunrise (Omega Catering Ltd), 441 Gidlow Lane, Wigan, WN6 7PN