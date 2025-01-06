A Winter Visitor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Fieldfare one of our winter visitors from Scandinavia

Fieldfare Turdus Pilaris

One of our winter visitors from Scandinavia along with Redwings and Brambling and the largest of the Thrush family. They roost in our wood and on a clear evening just before dusk literally hundreds will flight into the trees to roost.

Sizewise they are very similar to our resident Mistle Thrush in shape and its upright stance when stationary

The Feildfare

They start arriving in Autumn typically to the Northern Isles of Scotland in mid-August and are then followed by much larger numbers in October. They then continue to fly in a south-westerly direction during early October These birds are from Fennoscandia, western Russia and eastern Europe. Numbers vary each year depending on the berry crops from trees and shrubs in and around their breeding grounds. In some years when crops are poor or fail, Fieldfares move in large numbers looking for berries. When this occurs then the large flocks start to arrive in Britain & Ireland.

Fieldfares are very social birds, and regularly they’ll be in large flocks of 200 plus and also in the flocks you’ll see Redwings. Fieldfares generally prefer open country with hedgerows, scrub and woodland where numerous types of berries are available. They will also turn up in gardens during really harsh winter weather.

In woodland they do not lurk about in the undergrowth but perch in the open on the tops of bushes and high branches.

Their diet consists of worms, insects, beetles and caterpillars during spring and summer. Then they change over to their winter diet comprises mainly berries (rowan berries are a favourite) and grain. In orchards they will feed on fallen apples.

Factoids

· The name ‘Fieldfare’ derives from the Anglo-Saxon ‘feld-fere’ meaning traveller through the fields, probably named so for their constantly moving, foraging habits. It is thought that the term has mutated from the Old English ‘Fealu Fōr’ which in modern terms means ‘fallow journey/farer’.

· Fieldfares display interesting behaviour to protect their breeding territories (in Northern Europe and Scandinavia). This defence can include a well-targeted defecation hitting the intruding bird. Such behaviour can be witnessed in the winter in Scotland, when guarding a scarce source of food.

I took this photo at our local WWT Martin Mere Wetland Reserve. He was searching the molehills and freshly turned soil and was finding lots of earthworms.

Another winter thrush the Redwing which is the UK's smallest true thrush. Their usual homes are in Iceland, the Faroes, and Scandinavia.

These birds are highly nomadic and will move around the countryside in search of fruit-laden trees, bushes and shrubs. They are quite skittish and will often take cover if disturbed, but when settled are a joy to watch as they gobble down berries.

Though this species is an abundant winter visitor to the British Isles, there is actually a small breeding population found mainly in the Scottish Highlands north of the Great Glen.