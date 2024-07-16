Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An advertisement on radio and other media is quietly doing the rounds. It gently encourages those who consume alcohol to keep a track of their weekly drinking habits, so that they can accurately work out the exact amount they have had.This may seem like a fine way to put a dampener on that well deserved pint or glass of wine after a hard day’s graft. Yet studies show an alcohol diary is one of the most effective methods of reflecting on our actual consumption, as well as a motivator to keep within the recommended weekly units.

For years we have hidden behind the purported health benefits of alcohol in moderation, particularly red wine.

A quick internet search shows relatively recent articles still advising rewards as diverse as the ability to relax at social gatherings, through to a reduced risk of kidney stones.

There is massive confusion too. Some pieces tell us that it increases sexual desire, whereas others firmly link it to problems with erection and a greater risk of unwanted sexual experiences, with the risk of sexually transmitted diseases.

Ignoring the negatives may lull us into a false sense of security.

The stark reality is much different from these rosy opinion pieces. The legalised drugs alcohol and tobacco kill more every year than all non-legalised (recreational drugs) combined.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) backs this up with some fairly sobering statistics. In 2019, worldwide 2.6 million deaths were due to alcohol use. This includes those who consume alcohol as well as the third parties who unfortunately suffer as a result of someone else’s harmful alcohol use.

Two significant issues with regard to alcohol consumption remain it being glamourised on the silver screen, and that many do not understand or choose to ignore the concept of units.

While less can be done about the former, certainly anyone can educate themselves on the latter.

All bottled alcohols now display the number of units on the side of the container. This has extended to beer and lager, with many labelled glasses also displaying the number of units.

For quick reference, a bottle of wine contains around ten units, a single shot of spirits is one unit, but many strong lagers can have almost three units per pint.

While all of the above may seem depressing, there is good news on the horizon.

Significant resources have been invested into reaching out to those who may be drinking too much. These brief interventions are conducted opportunistically, for example in the GP surgery, or when a person attends Accident and Emergency. Every time a person is admitted to hospital, whether as a routine or urgently, they are asked in a non-judgemental way about their alcohol consumption.

This normalises and opens up the conversation, a very important step forward.

While the resources for inpatient detoxification are perhaps not as great as the demand, community alcohol services have seen a significant infusion of financial help to cope with what remains a significant issue.

Perhaps the most heartwarming piece of news is that more and more are choosing NOLO (non-or low alcohol) alternatives.

This is particularly those socialising during the week, who either stick to non-alcoholic drinks, or those who alternate alcoholic with non-alcoholic preparations, colloquially known as “zebra striping”.

The market for non-alcoholic beers wines and spirits was in its infancy when first conceived in 2018 yet has gained significant traction. A recent survey showed 5.2 million fewer adults consume alcohol weekly in 2023, compared to 2021.

Drinking to excess is often something that often creeps up on us, without any real recognition until something significant happens, such as an accident while under the influence.

Signs of harmful use and addiction include a preoccupation with alcohol, or where drinking replaces other activities, we used to see as important such as seeing friends and family, past times and exercising.

If you think you, or a loved one, are struggling with alcohol, it is vitally important that you seek help.

Your regular GP will be very happy to discuss your issue in a non-judgemental way and signpost you to helpful services, as well as addressing the potential physical health problems of excess alcohol consumption.

Anyone drinking large amounts daily should not try to stop cold turkey, as this may result in life threatening withdrawal symptoms, including seizures.

There are several charities set up to help individuals and families. A few are listed below.

Dr. Zakariya Waqar-Uddin, General Practitioner