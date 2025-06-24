Climate Column: Say bye to single use

Single-use plastics are one of the most significant environmental threats of our time.

This can include plastic cutlery, bags, bottles, straws and packaging. For lots of us, these are short-term convenient items that we use once and throw away, but they stay our environment for centuries.

Fast fashion has even entered the world of ‘single-use’, with polyester and acrylic being the material of choice for cheap, wear-once, throw away clothing.

There are a few easy ways to say bye to single-use plastic, and keep this pollution out of our parks, rivers and seas!

Bring a cloth bag, bag for life, or reuse an old plastic bag when you’re out shopping. This saves an extra bag and saves you money.

Getting a takeaway? Say no to the plastic cutlery.

Carry a refillable water bottle; lots of places offer free refills- so this is another good one to save a few pounds, which can soon add up.

Visit a zero-waste refill shop, or sign up to a subscription online. You can get all sorts of products like cleaning sprays, dishwasher tablets, washing up liquid and much more, at minimal and zero waste

Even the cosmetics and beauty industry has begun embracing this trend, with brands offering refillable makeup palettes, deodorants, skincare bottles, and compact containers designed for reuse

Buy dry goods like rice, lentils, and spices in bulk, store in reusable jars at home and refill as you need.

Buy clothes second-hand and learn how to repair and maintain clothes. This will save some money and keep your favourite pieces in your wardrobe for longer.

We know not all of these will be realistic everyone, but we hope that everyone can do perhaps one or two. It’s really important that as individuals we don’t let ‘perfect’ be the enemy of ‘good’. Every small action an individual can take plays a part in a wider shift in our society.

So why is saying bye to single-use so important?

The widespread use and careless disposal of single-use plastic has resulted in mounting pollution, particularly in rivers, lakes and our oceans where they endanger wildlife and disrupt natural habitats.

Plastic from clothing is now one of the biggest contributors to microplastics in the ocean. Sea turtles ingest plastic bags mistaking them for jellyfish, seabirds become entangled in discarded fishing gear, and microplastics are now found in everything from the deepest ocean trenches to the human bloodstream.

Beyond pollution, the production of single-use plastics relies heavily on fossil fuels, contributing to climate change and using up natural resources.

By using less single-use plastic, being mindful about what you buy and where, we all become more connected to how we are spending our money. Over time, sustainable habits break the cycle of throwaway culture and are passed on to future generations.

As more people make sustainable choices and demand better options, businesses and brands respond. The transition away from single-use plastics is not just possible—it is already underway, and each refill, each reusable bag, and each conscious decision helps push that progress forward. So let’s keep going!