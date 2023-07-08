Around 300,000 leave the UK every year so that means total immigration into the UK was approaching one million people.

It is an extraordinary figure that is changing our communities and putting pressure on our public services such as health, education and those provided by the council.

The Conservative manifesto stated that we would reduce immigration from the then high of 226,000 and ensure that those coming to the UK would be those with higher skills.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel

People fleeing war torn Ukraine and leaving Hong Kong have been major factors but it must come down quickly.

I and a group of Conservative MPs have worked up a plan that would dramatically reduce the number of legal migrants with the Prime Minister leading on reducing the number of illegal migrants.

It is extraordinary that people in Britain and especially on the political left believe that it is legitimate to flee from France across the English Channel in a rickety boat to escape from persecution.

Bolton West MP Chris Green

France has looked like a country undergoing civil war over the past few days but few would claim that it has wholly descended to barbarism.

France is a safe country but the Labour Party and the House of Lords are trying to defeat the Government bringing in new laws to deal with the situation. Rwanda is a safe country and it can give refuge to those genuine refugees facing persecution. It also is not a preferred destination for economic migrants so it will deter them from paying criminal gangs from smuggling them into Britain.

One of the biggest demands for unrestricted migration comes from big business.

They want uncontrolled cheap labour when most British people want the jobs market to be increasingly high skilled and well paid.

Our immigration system must serve the needs and interests of the British people as a whole and not just the wealthiest in society.

With so many people moving to Britain and putting pressure on our schools, hospitals and local services, never mind the cost of buying a house, surely businesses have had sufficient migrants to fill their needs.

They have not and they never could. This is why we have to control immigration because, to meet the needs of business and demands of the Labour Party, we will never have enough.

Banking is back in the headlines. The last time it was big news was when the economy crashed in 2007 because of the way that Labour had been running the economy and regulating the banking system.

Oddly, it is in the news because the banks are prioritising identity politics over providing a good service and keeping local branches open.

The law is being abused which is why Nigel Farage has had his bank account closed because the bankers disagree with him over the European Union.

They want to set an example of him and test to see whether they can get away with it.