Unfortunately, due to Covid, it had not been possible to hold the event for the last two years and this was the first time the event had been held during my time as a Member of Parliament.

I was very pleased to say that the event was sold out, everyone who bought a ticket attended and even the seats set aside in case people bought a ticket on the door were filled.

There had been some worry that, after Covid, people might have lost interest in community events like the local last night of the Proms, but as one table of older ladies expressed to me when I asked them about it, "we couldn't wait to come, it was so depressing being shut in the last two years! We are delighted the event is back."

Leigh MP James Grundy

The event was special for two reasons. The first, and more obvious one, was that this was the first local Proms night since Her Late Majesty passed away, and thus the first time in the 12 years the event has been running that the attendees sang, God Save the King, rather than Queen.

The second was that the event also served as a memorial for local stalwart and one of the founders of the Lowton Proms, Ted Thwaite, who sadly passed away last year.

The family of Ted were in attendance as special guests, and it was my honour to present a bouquet of flowers to Janet Thwaite, Ted's widow, in commemoration of the work Ted did for the village of Lowton.

I am very pleased to say that a good time was had by all and many people left looking forward to the Proms next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I should like to thank all the local volunteers who gave up their time to organise the event and decorate the hall, Golborne band who, fresh from their triumph in a regional brass band competition, performed excellently, and LGN choir, who sang in fine form as usual.

The monies raised by the event will, as ever, be donated to a local good cause.

This year I am very happy to say the organisers have chosen Lowton Hedgehog Rescue, an extremely worthy small charity, as the beneficiaries of the funds raised.