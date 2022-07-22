How many times have you said that over the last few days? Anyone observing my conversations with my neighbours would think I’m a stereotypical Brit.

I hate the overuse of the word “unprecedented,” but the weather we’ve been having recently really has been unprecedented. Wigan has been hotter than the Western Sahara.

When you look at the climate change protestors gluing themselves to office blocks in London and smashing doors, for me, it doesn’t illicit sympathy for their cause. I’m not a climate change denier but I’m a reckless messaging hater.

Britain basked under record temperatures in recent days, but it didn't last long

The people who have shared info on how to keep pets cool have done more for themselves than the Extinction Rebellion rabble.There’s also been a renewed debate online on whether a cup of piping hot tea cools you down in hot temperatures. Having drunk three cups in over 30-degree heat I can confirm this is fake news. I felt I was swimming in lava. Apparently, it is indeed a myth that a cuppa cools you down in hot weather. Who’d have thought it? A warm drink in warm weather makes you warmer!

Thankfully we’re in for a prolonged period of more traditional British summertime weather. Rain and temps of low 20s are the highlights for the next few weeks. We’ve had some pretty embarrassing moments as a country recently but our inability to deal with extreme heat that now seemingly comes along every year and we act surprised, is one of the most embarrassing things to date. Our friends in the USA and Down Under are laughing at us- if they weren’t already.