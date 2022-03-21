Like many Wiganers, a letter arrived from DEFRA to inform me of an outbreak of bird flu in the area.

So, on top of the threat of nuclear war, the birds have now turned into super-spreaders.

While birds may be trying to rain on our parade it has been heart-warming to see the true generosity of this country with over 100,000 people pledging to house Ukrainians.We can all do more and I’m a firm believer in putting your money where your mouth is, so I’m pleased to say I’ve also used the governmental portal to register to host a Ukrainian refugee at my home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People examine the damage after shelling of a shopping centre, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Eight people were killed in the attack

We should see this as an opportunity not only on a basic human level but to blend cultures.

Let’s be honest: some Wiganers never leave Wigan so this may be the cultural experience they need!I would like to hear from all our leaders across the political spectrum if they will pledge to do the same.

Will our MP Lisa Nandy be able and willing to house refuges? The council leader? Cabinet members? The British public have clearly demonstrated by donating millions worth of both food and money that the time for action is now. Nobody wants to hear just talk.Yes, it is very frustrating that we’re seeing our bills rise, council tax rising and it feels like we’re being squeezed every which way. But people in Ukraine have it far worse and as a friend put it to me this week, what would you want others to do if the shoe was on the other foot?