LUKE MARSDEN: My second Covid jab floored me but it was worth it

The coronavirus vaccine can have short-term side effects but is infinitely less dangerous than catching the illness itself

I had my second Covid vaccine and it floored me. I had the Pfizer vaccine. After my first jab I felt fine but the second was just as bad as when I had Covid at the start of the year.

I did something even worse, I googled my symptoms to check it was normal side effects and, after wading through articles on how I might be pregnant or have a tumour I found that the hot sweats, cold shivers, headaches and nausea were all common side effects of the vaccine.

Thankfully, 24 hours passed, and the side effects subsided, and I’ve felt fine since. Having Covid at the start of Jan has left me with fatigue ever since but (according to Dr Google) my energy levels should start to normalise again over the next few months.

When I was explaining my lost 24 hours to someone, they asked me “why did you even bother getting the jab?” I’m not too worried about myself, I’m relatively young and fit and (despite what Dr Google says) I’m not going to die anytime soon, I posed a question in response to their question: why do you bother wearing a seatbelt?

Life is all about risk and managing risk, the vaccine isn’t being offered to the nation to boost 5G signals or line Bill Gate’s pocket (thanks Google) it’s about reducing the number of people lying in hospital beds with Covid, it’s about reducing the chance of even getting admitted into hospital.

Over 80 per cent of the UK adult population have been vaccinated and to those that are refusing the vaccine because of some theory they’ve read online then I hope you’re never involved in a car crash either!