As it’s cheaper to fly to the Sunshine State than heat my house this winter, I decided it would be better to get some late-year sunshine instead of handing EDF Energy a whopping load of cash for the next few weeks.

I won’t bore you with the weather: it’s warm, very warm and my face is looking a similar colour to The Donald after only a few days here. I was here at the same time last year and a lot seems to have changed in America.

I’ve talked to a handful of Americans, all of them conflicted with their views on their country’s direction. Missy and Ryan from Pennsylvania told me they believed the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump and they want him back in The Whitehouse as soon as possible. Other Americans seems exasperated by it all but are happy to be in Florida, like myself, for the warmth.

Luke and friend

Like everything, Disney is now run by apps. You need to pre-book which parks you want to visit and can only hop to another park halfway through the day.

You have to order food on the app and even find out what time you can get a picture with the big cheese himself, Mickey Mouse.

Walt Disney World is jam-packed with strollers and a lot of Americans on mobility scooters mainly. You have to fight your way to the front to get the Instagram picture you want and you need to adopt a no-holds-barred approach because everyone else does.

One thing that seems to have captured America’s attention is the FIFA World Cup.

I read out the scores to some Mickey-eared fellow park-goers (or “friends” as Disney calls everyone). The couple were thrilled that the USA beat Iran and also pleased for us that England defeated Wales.