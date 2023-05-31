LUKE MARSDEN: Philip Schofield should now vanish from our screens forever

​

Once a national treasure now a national disgrace, Schofield’s lies and deceit are worthy of a Netflix documentary (or at least a C5 one) and the real sympathy in this saga should go to his family and his young lover.

I’ve always said, if you put yourself out there on national TV and, in Phillip’s case, for decades then you are fair game to be tried and convicted in the court of public opinion.

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in happier times

Some of the worst things a person can say to another have been said to me in the past. Am I doing a “don’t cry for me Argentina” routine? Did I rock back and forth in my house? No, you roll with the punches and get on with it.

Schofield is not rolling with the punches. His Instagram statements have oozed “pity me” and the public is, rightly, standing firm.

“It will all come out in the wash” my grandma used to say and, in this case, I believe it will out come out sooner rather than later, who knew what, when, how and why?

This Morning as a show should be scrapped. It is now too tainted with the stench of Schofield.

As for Holly Willoughby: my free advice would be for her to cut a deal with ITV, get another show lined up in the autumn and take a long summer far from her former co-host’s shadow.

In a post #metoo era you’d think scandals like this would be best reserved for awfully-written soap storylines. But this one is still unfolding via the British media, Twitter and even some pretty funny Facebook memes.

As for Schofield: my advice would be to seek comfort in those that have also disappeared from the public eye never to return because for him it’s unlikely he’ll ever appear on our TV screens again. And this columnist’s opinion that is probably a very good thing.