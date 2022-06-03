I stopped myself from asking this of my 81-year-old neighbour as she told me about the giant flag she intends to put up this weekend to celebrate the platinum jubilee.

I stopped myself because the answer is obviously, “no.”

I actually congratulated another neighbour who has erected a large union flag and balloons ready for the big national celebrations.

A member of the public takes a photograph on the Mall lined with Union Flags

The last time I displayed a union flag I was branded a fascist on Twitter. That’s the level of national debate over the last few years in the online Wild West.

This weekend provides a renewed opportunity to reclaim the flag for what it truly stands for: unity.After what we have been through as a nation over the last two years we deserve some much needed respite this weekend.

As I overheard two Wiganers say this week: “we need a good laugh and a good drink” and I truly couldn’t agree more.

Even if you’re not a massive royalist, and I’ll admit I’m almost indifferent to the needs for a Royal Family, I appreciate just how historic the jubilee is.

It is highly likely we won’t see another one, so if marking the occasion involves face paints, cupcakes, bunting and boozing then I think HRH would approve!

Wigan has lots of events on across the town and, thankfully, given the current national backdrop, most are free.

Even if you don’t fancy waving a flag to Queen Elizabeth it’s a good excuse to get outside (hopefully the weather will actually resemble June!) for fresh air and a catch-up with friends.

So when you’re hanging up the flags and putting out the union flag napkins and you pause to ask yourself, is this too patriotic?