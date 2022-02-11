LUKE MARSDEN: What's gone wrong with the Brit Awards?

The moment occurred when watching this year’s Brit Awards. My friend got the opportunity to go. At first I was incredibly jealous until I started watching the actual show.

Everyone’s favourite ginger superstar Ed Sheeran started with what I thought was the song title “bring me the horizon.” It turns out they are a rock band from Sheffield. I texted her to ask “if the Ed Sheeran song with rock in it was any good live?” That’s the moment I realised I’m not “down with the kids” anymore.

What happened to The Brits? Gone are the days of drunken debauchery courtesy of The Osbournes or light relief thanks to Madonna’s cape. Instead the show is filled with artists that all seem to have produced the same type of song and tried to out-woke each other.

Ed Sheeran at The Brits

Cost of living crisis you say? During Liam Gallagher’s set we saw enough lights to keep Blackpool illuminations on for a year and at one point they set off fireworks indoors on the fake industrial-style set, all of that could have been replaced by that giant screen we used to see on The X Factor.

An artist called Little Simz won the Best New Artist award and reminded us all that “if you work hard enough you can achieve anything.” Isn’t that exactly what Molly Mae was condemned for saying weeks ago?

Thank goodness Adele blasted out a depressing song to make us all feel better, if you missed The Brits you probably think you missed out. You didn’t, well Adele was great of course if you like her type of tunes but you can get her album for that. Are albums still around?