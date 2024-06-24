Sunbathing Birds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here's our garden Robin catching some rays

Loads of bird species actually sunbathe but here in the UK two are real experts at sun worship – the blackbird and the robin.

While birds often sit in the sun for the practical reasons of warmth and dryness, a growing body of research now points to one largely understudied purpose: to rid themselves of pesky parasites living on their skin and feathers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birds devote about 10 per cent of their time to so-called maintenance behaviours.

Sunbathing Robin

They use their bills to pick dirt, mud and other impurities out of their feathers and also use them as weapons to hunt for unwanted hitchhikers - parasites, such as feather mites.

A feather mite is only about one millimetre long and made of keratin, the same material found in bird feathers as well as human hair and nails.

Feather mites are so skilled at hiding amid a bird's feathers that they can be hard to remove by preening alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The presence of mites isn't just a hygiene issue – it can make it harder for birds to find mates, possibly due to duller plumage or the need for more frequent preening.

The sun also has a beneficial effect on the oils that birds preen their feathers with.

When oils are heated, they become less viscous or in other words, they move faster, so that oil produced to maintain their feathers can be spread more easily.

It also helps control ectoparasites, either by killing them directly or by increasing their vulnerability to preening as they try to escape from the heat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UV light is also very important for birds because UVA is part of the vision spectrum of birds, they can see more than what we can, while UVB helps with the production of Vitamin D3 which helps with calcium absorption.

A lack of calcium in birds results in an increased risk of seizures, an increased risk of reproductive problems such as egg layin and lower bone density with an increased risk of fractures.

Another clever little trick robins use is ‘anting’ to control feather mites.

Robins practice passive anting, where they will sit on an ant colony and let the ants crawl up into their feathers to attack the mites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An anting bird often contorts its body, tucking its tail underneath its body.

It’s not clear if the ants eat the feather mites. One theory is that the ant activity gets the mites moving to places where the bird can grab them and pluck them off their body.

There’s another form of anting called active anting.

This procedure is that the bird grabs an ant and rubs it along its wings and tail, making use of the formic acid or other chemicals the ant uses as a defence mechanism.