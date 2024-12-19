Community safety: Shining a light on domestic abuse

In recent weeks, Wigan Borough’s Community Safety Partnership marked White Ribbon Day, highlighting the 16 days of action that follow to raise awareness about domestic abuse.

Throughout this period and beyond, we've been sharing key information to highlight the various forms of domestic abuse and the borough-wide support available for those affected.

Domestic abuse can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time in a relationship. It isn’t always physical and can include any type of threatening, controlling, or coercive behaviour—whether it’s physical, psychological, sexual, economic, or emotional.

Every situation is unique, but certain red flags can indicate an unhealthy and abusive relationship. Recognising these behaviours can help you identify if you, or someone you know, are in an abusive relationship.

Cabinet members supporting the Love is not Abuse campaign

Jane Martin, chief officer at Wigan Borough Domestic Abuse Service, shares tips on how to spot red flags early on.

She said: “Domestic abuse is more common than we originally may think, in fact one in five of us will experience some form of domestic abuse in our lifetime, and we receive an average of 30 calls a day to our local helpline.

“Every situation is unique, but certain red flags can indicate an unhealthy and abusive relationship. We want to share these warning signs so we can help prevent domestic abuse.”

Gaslighting

Gaslighting can make you question your perceptions, sanity, or memory. The abuser may insist something never happened and may try to minimise your concerns, saying you’re overreacting or it’s all in your head.

Intensity and jealousy

It's healthy to show affection and interest, but sometimes this can become intense and be a warning sign of abuse. They may always want to be in contact or make you feel like you're walking on eggshells if you make plans with friends and family. They might also discourage you from pursuing your hobbies and goals to spend more time with them.

Control

The abuser may try to weaken your connections with family and friends, preventing or discouraging you from spending time with others. They might try to control aspects of your everyday life, such as where you can go, who you can see, and what you can wear.

Getting help

If you feel like these traits might be something you or someone you know is experiencing, Wigan Borough Domestic Abuse Service is here to help.

Call the Helpline

01942 311365

Visit the Drop-In Sessions

Dias Domestic Violence Centre: Rodney House, King Street, Wigan, WN1 1BT

Well Women Centre: The Old Court House, 14 Walmesley Road, Leigh, WN7 1YE

Opening Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday; 8am to 3pm

For more information and advice, visit: www.wigan.gov.uk/domesticabuse