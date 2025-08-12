Graham Workman: Autumn is on its way

The Deer Rut, one of the highlights of Autumn

Autumn, def one of my favourite seasons - so much going on!

Yup, it's just about getting into the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness. We've already picked our blackberries and eye'd up some sloes to add to the Gin. Photography wise it just keeps getting better.....the Rut with the majestic Red Deer is always a favourite experience, especially on a misty morning just after daybreak.

Living in a woodland we see the leaves slowly change and then it seems all of a sudden a burst of colour is splashed all through the wood. Mother nature's palette is pretty perfect and I've never managed a photo that captures the trueness of what she does without any effort.......

The Majestic Reed Deer Stag

At the moment it’s that ‘transitional time’ when the trees are in full leaf and only the occasional ‘autumn colour’ to give a hint as change is about to come. The birch trees are showing the odd bright yellow leaves and the cherry trees outside the cottage are showing a few splashes of gold. While out in the wood every day with Magnus I have noticed that it looks like it’s going to be a bumper harvest this year.

The Rowan trees are very noticeable with their branches drooping with bunches of bright red berries. Blackberries are ‘plumping up’ nicely so the woodmice, voles and birds will be very happy at the moment. Conkers, acorns, and beech mast is present and some early conkers have already prematurely dropped off and are empty apart from small white ‘baby’ conkers.

Because fungi thrive in damp environments autumn woodlands are a really good place to go on a Fungi Hunt. This time of year is the time when many fungi species are looking their best, showing off their amazing colours and shapes. Some fungi can be beautiful, whilst others are plain odd looking. Up here in Haigh you’ll find many species some common ones are ‘chicken of the woods, dead mans fingers, common puffball, common stinkhorn, and fly agaric. Always be wary when touching fungi, and never pick or eat anything unless you are 200% totally sure what it is and even then remember that there are some fungi that if you eat them they are deadly! One famous species is ‘Death Cap’ and it does what its name suggests!

Bird migration will soon be well under way – one of our spring visitors has already left for their winter homes in Africa. Most people will recognise the call of the cuckoo but I wonder how many people would know what the bird looks like? It’s a bird similar in size to a collared dove with a blue-grey back, head and chest, and stripey black and white belly. It has a noticeable long tail and pointed wings which depending on the bird colour can make it look just like Kestrels or Sparrowhawks.

Adult Cuckoo will usually leave the UK in June or July – using other birds to raise their chicks means they can leave as soon as the female has laid her eggs in other birds nests – she will lay between 12 to 22 eggs.