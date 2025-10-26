Graham Workman's Nature Notes column: The Mandarins are here

What colours!!

One of our most colourful birds has only recently been included on the ‘British List’. They made their escape into the wild from private waterfowl collections in the early 20th century, quickly settling in into various parts of the country. Though not a native species, the Mandarin Duck is protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, making it illegal to kill, injure, or capture them from the wild. However, it is not considered a conservation priority. Its ecological impact in England is minimal, as it does not significantly compete with native waterfowl due to its preference for different habitats and nesting sites, such as tree cavities. Today, these stunningly beautiful ducks are mostly found in the southeast of England, though smaller populations can be spotted in Wales and Scotland.

In 18th century the English name was "The Chinese teal" It was an instant hit with aristocrats with their country estates most of which had several ornamental ponds. To have these stunning ducks displaying on these ponds was a spectacle they all wanted!

The earliest recorded introduction was in the mid-1700s, with a live specimen being kept in Surrey by a director of the East India Company.

Males are particularly ornate, sporting a striking red and white face, a small red bill and an array of colours. Their most distinctive features are the bright orange plumes, or ‘sails,’ that rise from their backs, coupled with a purple chest adorned with two bold white stripes.

Females, while less flamboyant, have their own subtle beauty. Their plumage is smart and understated, with shades of grey and brown that allow them to blend into their surroundings. Outside of the breeding season, males have more modest plumage like the female to avoid attracting predators.

The mandarin is one of the few introduced species in Britain that has not created any environmental problems, mainly because it uses a habitat not favoured by our native wildfowl.

Mandarins need small, wooded ponds to nest in – they find a tree with a hole suitable for them to nest in and off they go. Once the up to twelve eggs hatch the ducklings fling themselves out of the hole and drop to the ground. Their little bodies complete with fluffy down and very lightweight means they usually safely ‘bounce’.

Once the mother has gathered her brood, she leads them straight to water. Once the mother has gathered her brood, she leads them straight to water hence them always nesting quite close to water. Finding Mandarin nests can be challenging to say the least!! This is largely due to their behaviour, habitat preferences, and the secretive nature of their nesting habits. These key factors that make it difficult to confirm breeding include their nesting habits, secretive behaviour, short nesting period, challenges in monitoring, lack of distinctive breeding signs, sensitivity to human disturbance, and limited research and monitoring efforts.

We are very lucky in that we have had Haigh Woodland colonised by a breeding pair of these jewels. To see the male going through his ‘flashy’ displays on the pond is a joy to watch.

Female mandarins don't quack like a duck but, they do make a series of clucking chicken like calls when they see danger for the ducklings such as a hunting fox.