Health column: Protect you and your family this summer by checking your vaccination status

The summer is a time for relaxation, travel and gathering with our friends and families.

But how protected are we this summer season from serious health complications such as whooping cough and measles?

Measles and whooping cough (pertussis) are on the rise, and both are highly infectious so as we start planning for the summer, we put ourselves at risk if we aren’t fully vaccinated.

Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose whilst symptoms for whooping cough include runny nose, sore throat and gasp for breath between coughs (whoop sound).

Measles can be prevented through the Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccine offered in two doses at 12 months and three-years-old.

The whooping cough vaccine is offered to women who are pregnant from 16 weeks onwards until they go into labour. The rates of both measles and whooping cough are increasing and affecting people across the borough.

Vaccines protect us against many infections but the number of people getting vaccinated has reduced over the years.

Summer is the ideal time to travel and as we explore new cities, summer camps, and mix with friends and families, we come into contact with more people.

This increases our chance of getting infections if we aren’t vaccinated, which can make us very ill and stop us from enjoying our summer. This is why it is so important to check you are fully up to date with your vaccines.

If you want to find out what vaccinations you and your family are eligible for, and if you are up to date with your vaccines, you can check with your GP surgery. If you find out you have missed a dose, you can get booked in and get vaccinated for the summer.

Vaccinations are a safe, effective way to protect against serious diseases like measles and whooping cough.

As you plan your summer activities, take the time to ensure you and your family are up-to-date on your vaccinations. By doing so, you can enjoy your holidays to the fullest, knowing you're safeguarded against these preventable illnesses.