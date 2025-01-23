Josh Simons MP: Flooding must lead to change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Early on New Years Day, hundreds of my constituents woke up not to hangovers and a warm house, but to flood water rushing into their homes.

I found it really hard to watch families and young kids evacuated from their homes by emergency services in Platt Bridge as the sun was barely up, and to see the damage done to homes in Ashton and Bickershaw. Watching small children being lifted out of their flooded homes was heartbreaking. Those images will stay with me for a long time.

On behalf of our community, I want to thank the emergency services for the work they did to keep people safe, and for jumping into action. I was also so proud to be our area’s MP when I saw how the community rallied round, supporting neighbours and offering help. The fundraiser I set up, as well as others, has raised much more than I expected, and that money will be sent to those who have been moved to temporary accommodation to help them at a very difficult time.

Now, the sadness has turned to frustration, a frustration I share. Between the Environment Agency, United Utilities, and Wigan Council, too often, my constituents have found they are passed from agency to agency without anyone taking responsibility. That’s not right. I have said this before but I will say it again: I will take responsibility. I will make sure everyone is working to achieve the only thing that matters: protecting your homes.

Josh Simons MP with Flooding Minister, Emma Hardy

I’ve already chaired multiple meetings between agencies and ensured they work together. Everything must be done to prevent further floods and I will hold them to account. In Lincoln Drive, Ashton, we’re waiting for the section 19 report to know more. After that, each individual agency needs to do everything recommended in that report to protect Ashton in the future.

I invited the Flooding Minister, Emma Hardy, to Platt Bridge, and she accepted my invitation. During her visit, as well as showing her the damage done, I pushed to ensure we get our fair share of the £2.4 billion she has announced for flood defences. I have also directly pushed HM Treasury for the funding we need for the planned Environment Agency project.

Residents who have been flooded should get payouts from insurers, and the Government’s flood Re scheme means they should get reinsured. If you face any problems with this at all, I want to know, and you should email me so I can send evidence to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to address.

I will not pretend I can control the weather, or that the measures we’re taking to combat climate change will make an overnight difference. But for too long, no one has taken responsibility. Residents were told decades ago that the flooding was a once in a lifetime occurrence. We all know that in our world now, that is not true. We need to prepare now.