Nanny Diaries

Finding your own Mary Poppins.

Everyone I’m sure has watched the scene in “Mary Poppins” where Jane and Micheal Banks write their advertisement for a prospective nanny. Their list includes “ must be kind..sing songs, bring treats..” just what children love!

However, the truth is, finding a nanny for your children just isn’t that easy.

From my perspective, being a private nanny is more than just a ‘job’. It’s a vocation. To me, my life’s work and my contribution to the world is to love and raise children, including my own darling girl.

Finding a nanny your children will be drawn to is the key

Being a part of a child’s life is an honour for me.

Hiring a nanny isn’t like employing a baby sitter.

You’re interviewing a family member, a caretaker of your family heirloom! your future, your love and probably greatest achievement.

So it’s GOT to be right.

Start with the necessities, a Nanny( or Manny, a male nanny) must have a DBS, First Aid and a qualification in childcare. They could also have a safeguarding certificate and at least 1 good reference.

As for anything else, ask yourself what you’d like her to do, did you want some support with housework? Did you need her to drive?

Most Nanny’s will do a few hours trial first so you and she can get to know each other. Don’t commit until after this. It’s imperative the children enjoy your Nanny’s company more than anything else. Your aim is mutual love and respect.

Ask your Nanny what they’d like to achieve and what they’d like to do with the children. Show interest in her life, her goals.het hobbies and interests.