Nanny Diaries

Being bored in the rain

Nannying is a wonderful job. In fact it often doesn’t feel like “work”. But sometimes the days can be long and lonely just like they can be for parents!

The worst days are raining days. When we can’t break the time up with a play outside.

Don’t get me wrong, we have wellies and a puddle suit but everything is wet and when you’re wet too it makes it a bit hard to enjoy.

I encourage imaginative play with prompts. Here little one is writing a prescription for baby.

So what do we do?

Well we start the day slowly, we enjoy the time to eat breakfast and chat then I tidy up while little one free plays. I encourage them to play independently while I’m busy. I will often get a game going for them however first.

Perhaps baby doll needs the doctor, a car is broken down, a lion has escaped from the zoo or a train track needs repairing ect. Anything to kick start their imagination.

I also delay getting them dressed on rainy days. I think that helps with the “lazy start” feel.

Sometimes all you need is a pair of wellies!

I then plan an outing. Where can we go and who with? Play dates are ideal at someone’s house in these cases. They save money and the children get to socialise. I get some company while little one plays and we can focus on development goals like sharing and empathy.

But if no one is free we’ll head to a play centre. These places are vital on rainy days and on any day really. They provide much needed support to parents and social skills for children. The soft play is always a win for gross motor practice too.

When I first started out nannying though we didn’t have such places and I had to think on my feet all day to keep busy. But I will add this.

Let children be BORED.

It’s important to their developing brains to not ALWAYS be entertained.

Being bored is vital for children to learn creativity, develop problem solving strategies, learn to cope with independence and be resilient. Encourage your child to manage their own entertainment. It’s great to have “prompts” as I mentioned before but then step back and see what they create. Therefore giving them confidence, motivation and self awareness.

I love to secretly watch them at these times. This is the time they really show what’s going on in their little heads!

For example, last week I heard little P aged 2 put bunny to bed because she was “getting cross so you must be tired!”

They say the funniest things when they think you’re not paying attention!

Imaginative play is so important for children.They learn coping and emotional skills, language, physical development and problem solving.

So let them be bored on rainy days and let yourself have a rest and read the paper! (Maybe Wigan Today?)