Nanny Diaries: Downtime

It’s a common theme these days that children need to be busy and entertained ALL THE TIME and It’s simply not true.

Like adults children need downtime too. It’s just as vital for their development as stimulation. I’ve previously written about being “bored’

But simply sitting quiet and still is as essential to their well being.

If “play is the work of the child” (a quote by Maria Montessori-the famous child development specialist )

Sitting quietly is essential for small people.

Imagine constantly being at work! Imagine, every waking hour your brain is learning and growing. You’re “switched on”.

We are too quick to label children with “short attention spans” when the real issue is opportunity to just be STILL.

Many parents resort to screens for their children’s “quiet time” and there’s nothing particularly WRONG with that in moderation, but those flashing images and loud sounds can be too stimulating. So choose something less intense. A little research shows that certain children’s TV programs have flashing images so fast their brains can’t keep up. Designed to produce dopamine and make them addictive. Not helpful at all in calming children down! There’s plenty of TV shows if you look for them that are restful for a child.

Try “Pingu, Bluey, Puffin Rock, Barney and Wonder pets “

Baby has some quiet time

Don’t underestimate YOU.

You’re your child’s safe space. Their comfort and their calm. So devote some time for them. Choose a book. Have a cuddle wrapped in a warm blanket. Make a cosy den. Sit and talk. I like to tell stories. My favourite topic my naughty little sister! The children actually request these now and we stop all we’re doing and sit down.

But if you’re too busy with life (let’s face it who isn’t ?!) I highly recommend Yoto and Tonie boxes. They’re little boxes that tell stories for you using cards the children chose.

Also have a look at Little Dutch’s torches. They’re like a mini projector. Perfect for under a snuggly blanket!