Nanny Diaries: just step back and let children grow at their own pace
They were basically forced to grow up too soon. FAR too soon.
There are still some far African countries where young children work to bring money home to feed their families.
It made me think about childhood and how fleeting it still is. Even in todays western civilised world we seem to want to rush children through their early years.
Granted we don’t send them to get married or send them up a chimneys anymore but we are guilty of forcing them to be more responsible, more independent.
Encouraging them to stop playing with what we see as age specific toys, buying them mini adult outfits, increasingly using the words “but you’re a big boy/girl now”!
We subject them to social media and the online world, filled with content too mature, accelerating their growing up. Being subjected to various platforms of adult information when they are not emotionally or mentally prepared for it can be detrimental to a child. Causing them to skip important developmental milestones.
I’m not suggesting we allow our children to turn into Peter Pan but I think we need to sometimes step back and let them grow at their own pace.
We should keep our children’s innocence, sense of wonder and imagination alive as long as possible. Because we and they will miss it once it’s gone.
