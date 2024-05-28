Nanny Diaries: praising and pride in children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week at nursery we all whooped for joy when a little chap previously silent the majority of the day with us suddenly said “I jumping !” It might seem like nothing to you but to us, him and his family it was a cause for celebration.

You see little G hasn’t spoken at nursery since he started. He talks a little at home, just the odd word. But he hasn’t had the confidence to talk elsewhere. His parents were anxious, worried he wasn’t developing like his friends. Yet myself and his nursery teachers weren’t worried.

You see children all develop at their own pace. It isn’t a race. The stated milestones you read and are given by healthcare professionals are just guidelines. Every child is unique in so many ways, Some talk up a storm at 2 and some stay silent and watchful until 3. It really isn’t anything to worry about! But as a nanny, parent and a nursery practitioner I’m aware that you can’t help BUT worry if your child is late achieving milestones and that anxiety can pass onto a little person who picks up on your concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So every achievement and milestone achieved by your child is to be celebrated with whoops and praise. Who doesn’t love to see those first steps and hear that first word (it’s usually ‘Dada!”) little G was proud, a little shy but encouraged by our cheers and that’s the key, make a big fuss for the small things, the way your child manages to get dressed themselves, to eat with a knife and fork, to remember to say ‘Please’. It shows you’re proud, it encourages your child to achieve more and to have pride in their own accomplishments.

x

It’s hard growing up. Learning the rules and boundaries all the time not having the skills and language to express yourself. When an adult tells a child they’re amazing, they’re proud of you and you’re ENOUGH. You’ll grow up to be an adult too, who strives to be your best self. Whose proud of your own achievements who sees and praises the achievements of others.