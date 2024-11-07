Nanny Diaries: Talking

Talking, talking happy talk!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Encouraging language happy talk! was inspired to write this weeks column by one of my nanny babies who said “Bye Nanny!” Yesterday.

Now to you, that might seem unremarkable but to myself (and nanny) it was a cause for applause!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s not yet 2, so to put two words together is very clever. Of course, some children are fully conversational at two but most have only one word communication.

Books are a fantastic way to encourage language

The goal with NHS England suggests children should have at least 100 words by 2 years of age. I tend to tell my families a more realistic is 50 as all children learn in different ways at different paces!

So how do we encourage language?

I pride myself that most of my little ones are excellent communicators. Being able to make yourself understood is the best way to avoid meltdowns and frustration.

It’s also important to know communication doesn’t have to be purely language in the early stages. I’m a huge fan of “Makaton” which is baby sign language. I’ve used it throughout my career and I can honestly say it’s a game changer in supporting language. For instance, once your little one can sign “bird” they learn to SAY it with confidence and enthusiasm. The fact they can communicate with you gives them great pleasure and eases the frustration many toddlers feel at this age of growing independence!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I recommend making a few words a priority like “eat, sleep, where mummy and Daddy”

Then build on that. You’ll find the need for sign will drop away as the child talks more.

Sing to your child, sing around them, anything will do! (Nothing with naughty words in obviously!) music crosses all ages and children live to rhyme. Which leads me to reading, poems for children are an adorable way to encourage language. Every night we read the same two poems to my daughter from 4 months to 4 years. She could recite it by 3!

Talk to your child. You’re together a long time, build that relationship! Tell them it all. Even if you think they’re not understanding you probably underestimate! They’ve got amazing memories too, tell them or show them something and they’ll remind you weeks after!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example I hurt my leg months ago. Even now little one asks me how it is since I showed her! She points to it and says “ohhhh Ow”

Ask your child questions, give them jobs! Children learn by imitation - so talk talk talk!