Nanny Diaries: The gift of being grounded

My car broke down this week, leaving me feeling a bit anxious how to entertain my little ones.

They are so used to jumping in the car first thing in the morning and heading out on an exciting adventure somewhere and I am too! What could I do for entertainment and to pass the time?

I’m not a fan of screens. In fact I try not to use them AT ALL unless absolutely essential.

Well luckily the weather was on our side so park visits it was.

Bunny enjoyed a swing too!

Now, when we go to a park we don’t just turn up. We go prepared! Over the years I’ve built up a park ‘kit’ to be proud of. I have a bucket, spade, ball and wipes. Small cars, a baby doll, a fishing net and we ALWAYS take snacks!

I went three times over the week to different parks with different children. (I work for 2 different families) and both times we had a wonderful time.

With one little one I fixed her dolly pram to HER pram, loaded us up with the Park kit and rucksack in place we hit the road! resembling a one man band!

We treated ourselves to ice cream one day, visited a sweet shop another.

We spent many memory making hours just playing in the spring sunshine.

We pushed babies and toy rabbits on the swings, talked to dog walkers, followed a kitty (who was going home for her lunch). We really noticed the nature around us. Following trails and tracks, spotting a hawk being chased away by sea gulls. We made a hedgehog house and looked for bird nests. We shared our snacks with the robins and sparrows as we sat on the bench or in a den we made.

We simply watched the world go by and it was perfect.

I was feeling quite smug until I remembered on one park there was no toilet and little one is only JUST toilet trained…so a wild wee it was! Another new experience to add to the her list!

It reminded me of my own childhood. Before play centres and fabulous play factories existed. When we filled our days with imagination and stayed out doors all day.

I’d forgotten just what a gift it was.