Nanny Diaries: Water play

Oooh! It’s been a scorcher hasn’t it?

The children and I have spent lots of time outdoors making the most of it and enjoying every benefit.

One of the biggest play aids we’ve used outdoors is WATER.

A Daddy purchased a fun table with lots of fancy attachments to it for pouring and draining.

Water is fun in all weathers as long as you wear your WELLIES

Placed in the shade and wearing her swim suit and sun hat, It really did keep little one engaged for about 45 mins! It also, importantly, kept her cool.

The benefits of water play are endless and the best thing is, you can do it without spending money on a fancy table.

All you need is a tub, something that floats, something that sinks, a sieve and some jugs.

Depending on the age range you’re working with the water will be your teacher.

Little P plays with the super water play table

A simple game of pouring and sieving is a science and mathematics lesson, teaching density, volume and buoyancy. Introducing coordination, creativity and gross motor skills.

Children benefit from the social aspect of water play if you include a friend and learn cooperation, communication (you pour I catch) and language.

The water is calming, encouraging emotional regulation.

Children are inspired to use their imagination (I’ll make you a cup of tea!) and the sensory experience is wonderful.

Then of course there is the huge lesson of cause and effect. Many children I know have been surprised when their wet feet are still wet once they’ve finished playing in water without wellies, and that it doesn’t feel very nice once the fun is over! (Therefore learning consequence)

Water really is a brilliant way to cover all aspects of early years learning.

So fill a bucket and sit back with a cool drink and enjoy the sun!