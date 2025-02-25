Political opinion: Lisa Nandy MP: Apprenticeships offer a path towards a bright future

Earlier this month, National Apprenticeship Week gave us the opportunity to celebrate the positive impact that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses and communities in Wigan and across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apprenticeships help people to learn the skills that will help them get a job or progress at work. They offer a fantastic path towards a bright future.

Since we were elected the Labour Government has put apprenticeships at the front of its agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our first piece of education legislation, which is going through Parliament now, paves the way for Skills England – a new organisation that will find and fix the skills gaps that exist across the country.

Wigan is one of the best places to be an apprentice

We have also announced new foundation apprenticeships, that offer pre-apprenticeship training to young people to help rebalance our training system back towards them and create more opportunities.

We’re opening Homebuilding Skills Hubs to fast-track training for the next generation of bricklayers, roofers, plasterers, scaffolders and electricians, so we can get Britain building again.

We’ve also created a Youth Guarantee that will ensure opportunities for training, an apprenticeship or help to find work for all young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, the first set of statistics under our new Government saw an increase in people starting an apprenticeship, participating in one and completing one compared to the same period under the Tories.

Lisa Nandy MP

Across Wigan Borough 4,610 apprentices are currently on their course, with 310 having recently completed their training and 1,090 just beginning their apprenticeship journey.

This means Wigan is one of the highest achievers in the North West when it comes to supporting apprenticeships and proves why we are considered amongst the best places to be an apprentice in England.

A big part of this success is down to the efforts of Wigan Council, local businesses and organisations like our excellent further education institutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years ago, Wigan Council launched its Future Apprentices for Business scheme which provides grants of either £3,000 or £5,000 to help local firms offer apprenticeships to young people in our area. Over 100 grants have already been paid out to support the creation of new apprenticeships, and the scheme is still open for applications.

Our local colleges are also providing excellent support for people wanting to take up an apprenticeship. For example, Wigan and Leigh College is the largest provider of apprenticeships in Greater Manchester, working with more than 1,500 employers and 2,000 apprentices in a range of sectors, from health and social care to hospitality and catering, bricklaying to business and many more.

The Government is determined to build on this success with new measures recently announced to slash the red tape which stopped businesses taking on more apprentices and led to the number of people starting an apprenticeship collapsing under the Tories. We will create shorter apprenticeships to increase flexibility for businesses as well as slimming down the bureaucratic burdens so those that offer them can focus on training rather than unnecessary admin.

There was a time when our country valued skills, when boosting training was a national priority and when workers got the respect they deserve. With our new plans we can get back to that golden age.