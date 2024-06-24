Porter Ponders: General Election part policy choices and Doctor Who

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Why are policies I like spread over many parties? Is Doctor Who becoming Doctor Woke?

As the General Election gets closer, I am still pondering who to vote for. Manifestoes are out and having read a few of them I wish I could split my vote for specific policies, ones I like and against those I don’t. That is bordering on proportional representation, but that would not solve my predicament.

I was questioned in a comment on my YouTube channel when I stated that I was following the posts by Reform UK as well as the Conservatives, Labour & Lib Dems, as to why bother, I later added SNP to my “watchlist” as I think SNP and Reform UK, now re-led by Nigel, will affect the outcome of this election and the lives of all of us for years to come. Reform UK will do better than many polls show, they have huge support, they won’t, by their own admission, win, but chuck a few Independents in the mix, parliament could be more for the people than it has been for decades, or not.

It looks like summer may be here, I can never figure out why it gets warmer after the summer solstice, or colder after the winter one, but if we are about to have a burst of heat we can be grateful that we live in Wigan. Literally in every direction we have countryside, even through the town centre, the canal offers a great walk or biking experience. I had a walk along Scotsman’s flash, along the canal, at the weekend, created by massive industrial activity over a century ago, it was wonderful.

I ponder my election choices while walking along the canal

The abundance of nature and other people sharing greetings to strangers and all seem happy. It is worth the effort of getting out and about locally, remember to take water & a hat though, it is supposed to be very hot soon, splosh sunscreen on the kids too, lets enjoy summer before the monsoons return.

Is todays TV as good as it was back in the day? I have watched the new Doctor Who played by Ncuti Gatwa, I must say he adds a new interesting dimension to the 60-year-old character. These days Disney has its claws on the Timelord, with worldwide distribution and, I assume, input into the show. Doctor Who now seems to be falling into the world of woke. Russel T Davies has been brought back to steady the ship after a few series that have been lacking in writing skills, but not acting, he the man who brought us the edgy nineties shows like Queer as Folk and after leaving Doctor Who, Banana and Cucumber, now seems to be towing the woke agenda, it’s great to see disabled people and other ‘minorities’ represented on TV, and despite the effects being bigger, it feels like we are missing the point of family TV, we have had no daleks or Cybermen, it’s all just a bit meh.