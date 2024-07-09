Porter Ponders: When is a 'Landslide' not a landslide?

Following a dramatic change in fortunes at the General Election, Tony asks is it as dramatic a win as it is being made out to be?

Is British politics broken, rather are all politics broken? Here in the UK we had a General Election with a ‘landslide win’ for Labour, not surprising after fourteen years of a Tory government and all that entailed. But wait, was it a landslide win, or a landslide loss of the Conservatives that give the keys to Number 10 to Sir Kier Starmer? In 2019 Labours vote share was 32.2%, 203MPs and over 10m individual votes a disaster as Corbyn had brought the party almost to extinction and it could take a generation to get it back into power. Fast forward to last Thursday, a landslide majority win, unprecedented etc etc. But wait their percentage of votes is now 34%, but with fewer voters overall, 9.7m, than last time, this translated into 411 MPs. Now I would expect the votes for an opposition to go through the roof after the shambles in the last five years alone, but nope. The Tories dropped from 46.3% to 24%, an utter collapse, add to that the SNP loses and Labour gains over the border, also not unexpected, I feel that this win is not as great as it might seem. Then you have Reform UK who got 14% of the vote while the Lib Dems got 12% but have an impressive 72 seats and Reform UK get only 5 seats with over 4m votes. (All number taken from the BBC websites). So, is the First Past the post out of date, do we need a new way of voting? Regardless of your political persuasions, one hopes when you vote it could make a difference, tactical voting, like I am guessing Reform votes were, but less votes for a party gives it a huge majority. Meanwhile in France, the far right trounced the left a week last Sunday, only to be put into third after a second vote this Sunday gone in the second election. That hardly seems fair either. Then you have the poop show in America, where it goes on for months and even after the results the New President does not start work until the following January. Proportional representation is used in many countries but seems to end in weak coalitions that fail regularly. I did read a while back that some UK university students thought a dictatorship would work better, I assumed without the threat of violence, I guess it would be more stable, but I think the way we do it is best, even though its broken.