Questions from the readers

Questions from the readersI am very grateful to the two readers who wrote in this week regarding questions on medicationsWhy is my GP suggesting paracetamol?Question - I am going to have a hip replacement, hopefully soon. I have had pain for some time, but it has got to the point where I am really struggling. I went to see my GP to talk about pain relief. He advised starting with regular paracetamol. Is that going to work – Alan, 70

Why is my GP suggesting paracetamol?

Answer – Your GP is correct. Regular maximum dose paracetamol is the safest first line painkiller in what is referred to as the analgesic ladder.

Like a ladder that you would climb to reach a high object, you do not cut off the bottom rungs as you go up.

Continuing with regular paracetamol will mean that you may need lesser amounts of other painkillers higher up the analgesic ladder.

Although paracetamol is freely available over the counter, it must only be consumed as per the recommended directions. An overdose can be fatal, and even a staggered overdose, where you regularly take a small amount more than the maximum can cause serious complications.

Similarly, although ibuprofen can be bought over the counter, this does not mean is entirely safe. Even at the recommended doses it can cause heartburn, and over time can cause a rise in blood pressure and an increased risk of heart problems. Hence doctors are often reluctant to advise persons who have had a heart attack or raised blood pressure to take it.

Moving on to prescription drugs, these fall into two broad categories. Opiate based painkillers include codeine, dihydrocodeine and tramadol.

The most common nerve painkillers include amitriptyline, pregabalin and gabapentin.

All of these have side effects including constipation, hallucinations, and impairing your ability to go about your daily activities.

In addition, there is the potential for dependence and addiction.

Regular paracetamol may mean that you need lesser amounts of the above medications, and hence the risk of unpleasant and harmful side effects.

Question – why do I need my bloods taken every year. I have been on the same medications for years without any problems – Anita, 61

Answer – Blood tests and indeed any investigations are done for several reasons. One is to confirm a diagnosis, another is to rule out a suspected diagnosis. A third is to monitor the response to treatment. An example of this would be checking blood pressure after commencing medication, and continuing to do so at regular intervals.

All medications have the potential to affect your organs. Often this will be without symptoms, until you become unwell.

For example, blood pressure medications can affect your kidneys. Statins, one the most issued drugs to reduce cholesterol, are metabolised by the liver. Hence, they have the potential to affect your liver function.

Even medications you think would not can change your bloods. The SSRI (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor) class of antidepressants can reduce your blood sodium, sometimes to dangerous levels.

Proton pump inhibitors (e.g. lansoprazole), medications used to treat acid reflux, can do the same.

It is not common for many to be on both above and the effect of taking two medications is cumulative.

While it may be seen as a chore to have your bloods done, you are unlikely to be aware of any significant changes until you become unwell.

So, attending for blood tests and indeed any follow up regarding regular medications is very important.

It will provide you, and your GP, with reassurance. They can make sure that you are on the correct dose of the medication, and that if any medication is affecting your bloods, it can be identified early and dealt with promptly.

Dr. Zakariya Waqar-Uddin, General Practitioner.