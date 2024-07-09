Rainy day play

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When you’re tested by the weather

There was nothing else for it but to search for somewhere to go inside and I got to thinking about how lucky we are to have play centres! They’re great for socialising your children and for getting some adult interaction yourself.

I always remember the days when my own daughter was small, I met up with my mum, friends and their babies while we were all on maternity leave. Half asleep and hormonal those snatches of a breather and companionship were vital to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a baby my daughter relished the new environment and people, as a toddler she learned social and gross motor skills like jumping and sliding, about turn taking and how to control her body in balancing.

Party and plays outdoor area is great fun

We are lucky in Wigan that we’ve a few really great play centres to choose from. Here’s some of my favourites.

​Little Buddies, Great George Street, Wigan: ​I’ve been taking my nanny babies to Little Buddies for about six years now. Run since opening by the same lady and her mum it’s a wonderful homely feel.

There’s lots of toys and a great role play area as well as a huge soft play space, with a football area and giant piano! They do crafts during the holidays too and special events you can book onto. The food is delicious, cooked fresh and served with a smile. I really feel Little Buddies is up there with the best!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Jigsaw play centre, Worsley Street, Pemberton: Situated next to its own nursery Jigsaw is another great play centre with a role play area. Owned and run by ex-Hey nurse Paula for the last three years Jigsaw is a lovely centre with a big space feel.

There’s an area for under 3s with baby walkers and toys, with sofas around the role play area for parents to sit close by their children whilst they play. There’s a really great priced café, three slides and best of all a quiet sensory area for small babies.

​Party and play, Wingates industrial estate, Westhoughton: Not strictly in Wigan but well worth the trip! There’s a fabulous outdoor area with a trampoline and slides, water to play with and a tree house! Inside there’s a role play area, a couple of slides, a baby area, football space and (a big hit with one of my little ones) mini motorbike rides!