A bit of a cranky character, he retires and moans his life away.

Albert Nobbs is the title of the comedy currently playing at Wigan Little Theatre – and I must say straight away that it is one of the funniest plays I’ve seen in a decade.

With a cast of just four, the laugh-a-minute show also explores the many frustrations felt by Albert as he sinks into boredom after clocking off from his job for the last time.

Albert Nobbs has been described as a "working class Blithe Spirit"

And he also has to contend with a nagging never-satisfied wife Connie.

His problems are magnified when the ever-yapping Connie is mown down in a road accident and returns as a ghost.

Against a simple but effect set, the characters create the wonderful story with panache, and as old Albert John Churnside rules the stage – and when he flashes a his multi-coloured mini briefs the ladies went into true cackling mode.

Geoffrey Shryhane found many a laugh in the Wigan Little Theatre's production

As Connie, Christine Armstrong brought depth and fun – and sadness – to the part and as family friends Rose and Alice, Maureen Schofield and Nicola Reynolds brought fun and fine acting to their parts.

All human life is in Gordon Steel’s excellent drama – which has been described as a “working class Blithe Spirit” and is directed with panache by Tara Haywood.

Miss it and you’ll miss a wonderful treat.