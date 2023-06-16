A bustling music scene, very much alive and on the rise: home to indie icons The Verve while noughties band Starsailor were also formed in the town.

Fast-forward to the present day with local heroes The Lathums enjoying back to back number one albums, you can sense there is a real buzz about the music scene with a whole host of bands taking up the challenge of being the next big thing.

The Facades

The burgeoning scene in the town really does outshine the bigger and more fashionable musical cities of the world.

One such band hotly tipped to make the jump to the mainstream are The Facades.

Their USP comes in the form of lead singer Alannah Webb.

There are quite a few female singers out there, but most end up having a band formed around them.

The Facades have been a unit from the start and Alannah, I’m sure will tell you, has her work cut out keeping guitarist and original member Evan Armstrong, plus bassist Sam Bowery and drummer Luke Ashton in check.

Having embarked on a nationwide tour for perennial unsigned promoters This Feeling, the band released their sixth single, Better, recently.

With melodic guitars and hard-hitting drums becoming their trademark sound, you can definitely hear the band’s influences bursting out of each track.