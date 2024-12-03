Age UK Wigan Borough hosted Josh Simons, the Labour MP for Makerfield, to discuss ways to improve the lives of people aged 50 and over.

Josh Simons visited Age UK Wigan Borough to gain insight into their services and the challenges faced by individuals aged 50 and over in the local community. Age UK Wigan Borough’s services address a range of issues, including financial concerns, social isolation, and loneliness, helping people remain in their homes.

Through a questionnaire conducted with over 100 of their customers, Age UK Wigan Borough identified several common concerns, such as digital exclusion, travel difficulties, and financial hardships, including concerns over Winter Fuel Payments. They invited Josh to discuss these important matters. During the Tea with your MP Event, Josh answered questions regarding various issues affecting people aged 50 and over at local, national, and global levels, all while enjoying tea in Age UK's living room.

The voluntary sector plays a crucial role in delivering local services that support those in need.

Volunteer asking Josh Simons questions on behalf of Age UK Wigan Borough's customer.

Bryonie Shaw, Chief Executive at Age UK Wigan Borough, stated: “One of our key objectives as a local charity is to empower local people, supporting them to get their voices heard and influence improvements in services. The session with Josh highlighted those areas that people have told us matter to them, so it was great to get these messages directly to someone who is in a position to make a difference”

Josh Simons, Makerfield’s MP says: "Treating elderly people with respect and looking after those who are vulnerable were principles instilled in me from a young age. That’s why it was great to join Age UK Wigan Borough to discuss the issues facing my elderly constituents - whether increases in the state pension, accessing support like Pension Credit and the Household Support Fund, funding our NHS and protecting the bus pass. Community meetings where I have the opportunity to meet residents are the heart of my job, and I will take the issues raised down to Westminster with me.”

To find out in more detail Josh’s views on the topics discussed please visit Age UK Wigan Borough’s website – www.ageukwiganborough.org.uk