The sweet smell of hawthorn flowers - some love it some hate it!

Well, hawthorn trees are really living up to their other name of ‘May tree’ now it’s May. It seems trees full of white fragrant smelling blossom are everywhere this year. The hawthorn has its ‘roots in much of our ancient folklore being one of our native trees that has been with us for millennium –here are just a few of its names - Mayflower, May tree, Quickset, Whitethorn, Maybush, Mayblossom, Haw, Halves, Hagthorn, Ladies' Meat, Bread and Cheese tree. The botanical name of hawthorn is derived from the Greek kratos meaning hardness (of the wood), oxus (sharp), and acantha (a thorn).

It’s funny that you either love or hate the smell from its blossom. This may have something to do with the trimethlamine present in the flowers - this substance is one of the first products formed when body tissue starts to decay. Until recently, corpses were kept in the house prior to burial, and people would have been familiar with the odour of death and decay.

The most famous of the hawthorns is the 'Glastonbury Thorn' a type of Hawthorn found in England (UK) and in some parts of Palestine. Legend has it that Joseph of Arimathea brought the tree to England on one of his pilgrimages. When ever Joseph travelled spreading the word of God, he carried a staff that he had cut in Palestine. Legend has it that he visited the Isle of Avalon, Somerset (UK), which at one time was surrounded by water. Tired from travelling he sought rest and sat down upon 'Weary-all Hill' now called 'Worral Hill'. Joseph stuck the staff into the ground, and it immediately took root and a tree grew. A church was soon erected on the spot, now the site of 'Glastonbury Abbey'. The tree was seen as sacred and was reputed to only blossom on Christmas Day. The flowers were highly prized and at one time exported around the world. It is believed that the Hawthorn had two trunks, but one was cut down. The perpetrator was revenged according to legend having one of his eyes taken out by the thorns in the process.

Hawthorn Blossom

Yet the Hawthorn is also considered to be a tree destined to bring bad fortune to the owner, as this is the thorny tree that some believe was made into the crown of thorns used at Christ's Crucifixion. It naturally follows that to bring any part of the tree into a house but most importantly the flowers, will result in someone in the house dieing. Attacking or cutting down a Hawthorn tree should not be attempted for the same reason. One contradiction to this belief is that to place a Hawthorn branch above the door will warn negative forces not to enter. Some believe that the Hawthorn is a holy plant, which is why no negative energies will find peace by it.

I know some people love the Hawthorn Blossom Wine they make – something I can’t comment on as I’ve never tasted it but if it’s anything like Elderflower Champagne it should be delicious!