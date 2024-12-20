Tony Porter Ponders: A review of 2024 but first have WASPi a sting in the tail

2024 has been a year of change, some good, most bad. Have Labour lied to get into power? How many more groups can they annoy?

My Christmas Ponder has, in the past, been a look back at the whole year and progress or lack of certain issues, this will be that column, but first I must address, again, the elephant in the room. Keir Starmer and his cabinet, when in opposition they were backing the WASPi women who claim to have been uninformed over retirement age changes for women. At the time Labour had many high-profile MPs pictured with supporting signs, on camera with the women and during interviews saying that they deserved to have some finical compensation and would get a fair deal within their term in government. Words like ‘stolen’ were used by Keir, even in 2022, the Tories had said no, but an independent inquiry said that the WASPi ladies had a strong case. I am unsure about whether they should get compensation, I do not know enough about the ins and outs, but I feel that the WASPi women have been misled by Labour and given false promises. Five months in you can add this group to the farmers, OAPS who had their Winter Fuel Payments stopped, so that Elton John and Lord Sugar don’t get it aparently, business owners who will have to pay more in rates, energy, NI contributions and wages while their incomes are not necessarily going to rise therefore threatening jobs and hours for millions of employees. Shoezone has even directly blamed Rachel Reeves for their decision to close stores after Christmas. Then there is all of us for rising fuel prices, inflation and Keir cosying up to the EU, it really is a catalogue of broken pledges. The WASPi case was in the 2019 manifesto, but not in the last, but again I remind them they got a million votes less this year than in 2019, well they do keep mentioning the £20m alleged black hole. I have noticed that on various news social media rumours of a leadership challenge at Labour as backbenchers are not impressed with the way things are going and could be planning to revolt, like those mentioned earlier.