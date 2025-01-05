Tony Porter Ponders: Great Labour councillors, ASDA shocker, weather 'fame'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I admire some Labour councillors and was disappointed in ASDA plus the weather is predicted correctly, for twice!

This might surprise you; I was impressed with Labour Councillors last week. In fact, I would go as far as to say I would shake their hands. But to show your allegiance for your constituents is indeed great and I fear there are not many Labour MPs who would have the nerve to stand alongside the working-class people who voted them in, of course that might be more difficult for cabinet members as Keir, their boss, has yet to answer what a working-class person is, or even what a woman is for that matter, did you see the clip of Rachel Reeves MP, for now, flounder over that question?

Obviously, I am not talking about any local Labour Councillors, I am referring to the, (did the BBC mention them? asking for a friend) the twenty councillors from a Nottinghamshire council who resigned from Labour in protest over the party’s leadership under Sir Keir Starmer last week. The leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, Cllr Milan Radulovic resigned from his Party alongside 19 other councillors.

This means that Labour lost control of the council. Add to that the rumours of a rebellion from Labour back benchers who can see what we all can see, it does make one wonder why and how, morally, anyone, even Labour members, can even begin to defend Starmer and his band of hopeless self-serving wannabes.

Snow family fun in Kitt Green Not of my making I must add.

I did something I don’t do often recently; I went to ASDA at Robin Park, I have not been for a while and was shocked to see the state of it, but I was more shocked as when I went to the self-scanner tills, clearly marked ‘cash or card’ I was unable to pay with my plastic tenner. I was informed by an ASDA college that only the last three tills took cash and the rest were card only, I pointed out the illuminated sign on the post projecting from my till, under the larger sign, both said cash was accepted, he shrugged his shoulders and told me to use the other tills and cancelled my transaction.

ASDA, I think, have introduced cashless stores in a bid to, I assume, save money, the irony. This was the first time I have met this manipulative ideology, you might say ‘what does it matter?’ and at present it does not, but a few of my regulars in my shop have stated they have had to take bank statements when ‘signing on’ though no consequences so far have been reported, imagine if every shop only took card and you are on universal credit, the powers that be could control 100% what on and where you spend your benefits, as could your bank, folks, please, keep cash alive, use cash, protect our freedoms to buy what and where we want.

The weather reporters got it right, twice, recently. First the floods, which were following biblical rainfall, I say that as an atheist, I do not 100% blame Wigan council, they have reduced the regular flooding seen for many decades, this rain was off the scale. I did a video that made it to ITV News, bonkers! I do blame the private company United Utilities, who pay bonus for failure and do not seem to invest. Then this weekend a 4cm, guesstimate, dumping of snow in Wigan.