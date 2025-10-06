Tony Porter Ponders: How many reform Parties do we need?

A change is coming to Robin Park

If you can't think of a solution to a problem, steal one from your opposition: the Tories follow Labour in turning into ReformUK lite.

More and more people are getting disillusioned with the two main parties here in the UK, despite both Labour and now the Conservatives stealing policies from Reform UK.

The by-election in Wigan Central confirmed to me that people want real change.

It gave Wigan Council its first elected Reform councillor, moving Labour to a poor second place by about 400 votes, with the Tories in fourth.

Nationally this seems to be the trend, which may be why Kemi Badenoch has announced that the Tories will set the wheels in motion to leave the ECHR (European Court of Human Rights) in order to make it easier to deport those who enter the UK illegally via boats or otherwise.

Excuse me, but weren’t the Tories the people who were in charge of the country for 14 years and never even mentioned such an idea?

If nothing else the popularity of Nigel Farage and Reform seem to have opened the eyes of the others to what a sizeable part of the UK population wants and is most concerned about.

Heaven knows where they will be by the time of the next General Election, possibly being more popular than ever, or having thrown it away over some infighting, policy mistake or scandal.

Reform have, however, already changed the future of the politics in this country and that is something I believe is long overdue.

Sad news in Wigan, and many other town centres, as Claire's has started its closing down sale.

Many shops were bought by the same people who bought WHSmith, but most stores were excluded from the sale.

I fear that this is just the tip of the iceberg in more decimation of our High Streets as many other large retailers are on the edge of bankruptcy.

With the Budget later this autumn, I fear that Rachel from accounts will not give retail or hospitality a lifeline - business rates cuts for one - but will again add to the tax burden, sending more companies to the wall and thousands around the country losing jobs, adding to the strain on the benefits system.

One thing that has recently become much more prevalent on social media is the use of AI photos or videos, all with some sob stories like "I am 109 years old today and no-one has wished me 'happy birthday,'" or "lion helps a duck cross a busy road in Kettering" and many other obvious fake stories.

In themselves they are not worrying, but the responses they get in the comments are bizarre. Either everyone is playing along or, I fear, that they think this is real, with comments like "bless" or crying emojis.

Is the population silly enough to think everything they see on Facebook, Snapchat and the like is real? If so, I fear for humanity.

I mentioned on Wigan Watch that I had heard that Tui was to move into the unit at Robin Park that was Dunkins, and indeed signage has gone up in the windows saying they are moving in very soon.

The staff at Dunkin lost their jobs, or were relocated to let a travel agents relocate.

It is bonkers. That said, more signage has gone up on the doors of the former Hobby Craft shop saying that it will soon reopen as Foot Asylum, literally next door to JD Sports.