Tony Porter Ponders: I agree with our PM, don't panic not about everything.

Renewables using wind and sunshine are not reliable enough, Keir has had a plan, or a nudge from me?

Sir Keir Starmer PM is right, I agree, to a degree. Either that or I am an unofficial, unpaid, government advisor. Things I have written and spoke about on YouTube have become party policies, even The Conservatives nabbed a few, but Keir has realised at last, nuclear is the future. It does not need wind or sunshine, leaves the countryside free for farmers, wildlife and its natural beauty and is available when energy is most in demand, in the dark cold long winter nights. Not everywhere, but smaller ones and obviously they are safer these days than decades old Russian Power Stations, get em up and let’s be self-sufficient. BTW Keir, electric cars are a no no, Hydrogen is a better way forward, you are welcome.

Angela Rayner, or deputy PM was ‘extremely upset’ at being branded ‘aggressive’ at a meeting with families involved with the Grenfell tragedy seven years ago, apparently at a meeting where she told them the tower was to be dismantled, but not until after the eighth anniversary. In her defence, I know I am shocked too, she is from up North and does have a voice that could be considered a little loud, but for her to say she was upset by families alleged comments about her, who had lost loved ones, their homes, etc in horrendous circumstances shows a lack of empathy in the extreme.

I have had a few people in the shop demanding to know why we have no local elections this year, blaming Keir and Angela. The fact is, as I have mentioned before, there were no plans for any local elections in the Wigan borough this year, following the all-out election a few years back, this was always going to be the case.

I have had enough winter now, time for spring to spring into action.

It is a shame when so many are now wanting to cast a vote either differently than before, or for the first time in years, that they can’t, until 2026. That said it will be interesting to see if ReformUK can push forward showing that this ‘mega poll’ , of just five thousand people, is the way politics in the UK is going, with results of local elections in other parts of the country, will we get a three-party system, rather than the 2.3 we have had for decades, will it make any difference.

ReformUK are dangerous, I am not behind them, though agree with some polices, but the other two parties are no better. It is time to rethink politics, sack all MPs and maybe get folks running things who are more business savvy, like say Elon Musk….Oh hang on scrap that idea let’s keep things as they are and use our vote for change.

This has felt like a long cold wet winter, more than many recently. Although I know its not done with us yet I cannot wait for spring, the nights are getting lighter, after 5PM now, the perceived global warming has affected the worlds weather, the extremes last month of wild fires in the West of America and snow and freezing temperatures in the East were interesting with Australia having record heat and rain. The worlds weather has changed, is that not part of a natural cycle. Over millions of years the weather fluctuates, from Ice Ages to deserts and seas everywhere.